PDF • Morley’s Choral “Warm-Up”

For decades, I was against choral warm-ups. I felt they should be derived from repertoire—killing two birds with one stone—but was often too lazy to prepare such items. Over the years, I have taken a 180° turn. Now I’m a huge believer in vocal “warm-ups.” Our volunteer choir has been enjoying this wonderful warm-up exercise by Thomas Morley (d. 1602), an organist, composer, theorist, and student of William Byrd. It comes from a madrigal called: “The fields abroad with spangled flowers are gilded.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.