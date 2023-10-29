“Voces8” (Grammy-Nominated British Vocal Ensemble) • With Kevin Allen

HE BRITISH ENSEMBLE Voces8 tours globally performing an extensive repertory in a cappella concerts. They collaborate with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors, and soloists. VOCES8 has performed at many notable venues since its inception in 2005 including Wigmore Hall, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Berlin Philharmonie, Cité de la Musique Paris, Vienna Konzerthaus, Tokyo Opera City, NCPA Beijing, Sydney Opera House, Mariinsky Theatre Concert Hall, Victoria Concert Hall Singapore, Palacio de Bellas Artes Mexico City amongst many others. This season they perform over 100 concerts in the UK, across Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia. Their recording of Kevin Allen’s motet for equal voices has garnered more than 130,000 views on YouTube and Facebook.

In Chicago last week Voces8 performed Kevin Allen’s “O Sacrum Convivium” from MOTECTA TRIUM VOCUM. They posed after the concert for a picture with the composer:

