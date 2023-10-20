Corpus Christi Watershed

Playing Pipe Organ = Very Difficult!

Not every hymn contained in the Brébeuf Hymnal has a rehearsal video— at least not yet! I’m attempting to provide recordings on the pipe organ for the missing hymns (until all are completed with a real choir). Today, I attempted to record COBLENZ, with a harmonization based on Sir Richard R. Terry. You can hear my attempt if you visit #229 and click on Organ Only; Voices Removed. Whenever the 🔴 record button gets pressed, my fingers start hitting wrong notes. Has anyone else experienced this? I can play just fine until somebody hits “record”…

