12 October 2023 • FEEDBACK

One of the more colorful emails we’ve received: “Jeff, I often disagree with your articles, but let me give credit where credit is due. You are surely the only person I know who could somehow tie together John F Kennedy, Lyndon B Johnson, Senator Barry Goldwater, and sacred music!” [The article she references is called Must Hymns Always Rhyme? With Examples.] I’ve decided to take her feedback as a compliment!

