Easter Sequence • “Both English and Latin”

Earlier this afternoon, I created an organ harmonization for the EASTER SUNDAY SEQUENCE: Víctimæ Pascháli Laudes in English and Latin. The rhythm conforms to the pure (“untouched”) Vatican Edition, like what you’d find in editions by Schwann, Monsignor Nekes, Max Springer of Beuron, and Peter Wagner (Commissionis Pontificiæ Gregorianæ Membrum). The beautiful and highly accurate English Translation—for liturgical use in the United States—has been approved by the Bishops’ Committee on the Liturgy (USCCB). I have included in the PDF singers’ versions. It may come in handy for next year!

