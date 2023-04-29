Introit • “Jubiláte Déo” (3rd Sunday after Easter)

HERE’S A FAMOUS saying: “Rather than curse the darkness, light a candle.” Here at Corpus Christi Watershed, we strive to do precisely that. But sometimes, it’s hard not to complain! For example, YOUTUBE has been out of control for a number of years. Frequently, I’ll compose a piece of music, record it myself, and upload it to YOUTUBE only to get a message saying: “The music on your video is under copyright.” There’s an appeal process, but it’s a total joke.

It Happened Again! • A few minutes ago, I attempted to post this video (below) which is a recording I just created. YOUTUBE says this recording is under copyright by “Suisa-Saysac-CS.” As I said, their appeal process is worthless. Therefore, I have posted the video on VIMEO:

Here’s the direct URL link.

Complaining • I have spent this article complaining about YOUTUBE. My complaints probably won’t change matters. Nevertheless, I really do feel there’s an opportunity for a Catholic entrepreneur who (hopefully) could design an excellent alternative to YOUTUBE. I can’t tell you how many times they have falsely labeled material as ‘copyrighted.’ It’s incredibly frustrating.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.