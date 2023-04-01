Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Help! • Seeking “Machine Gun” Singing Technique

WENTY+ YEARS AGO at the conservatory, we had to study early examples of “monody.” Everyone has favorite genres of music. Let’s just say monody (basically early opera) is not one of my favorite genres. In some of the early recordings, the singers would use a technique that sounded like a machine gun. This technique was—without question—the wildest thing I ever heard. I’m talking about repeated notes on the same pitch. It sounded similar to this (below), except much more pronounced:

Do any readers know what I’m talking about? Can you let me know about any really excellent examples of the “machine gun” technique? Let me know by means of the “Discussion on Facebook” link below.

