Summer Ward Method Courses • CUA 2023

OUNDED in 1929 by Justine Bayard Ward (1879-1975), the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art at The Catholic University of America (CUA) has a rich history. Situated on a part of campus that adjoins the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, CUA’s music school affords its students unique opportunities for learning and performance. The school remains very active today, and it continues the legacy of its founder through the work of the International Center for Ward Method Studies.

Each summer, the International Center for Ward Method Studies offers week-long intensive courses in Gregorian chant and in the teaching of elementary school music according to the Ward Method. The Ward Method is a classical pedagogy designed for pre-K through eighth grade music classes in Catholic schools. (A summary of the Ward Method’s principles is found here.)

The dates for this year’s session are Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30. The registration deadline is June 19, 2023.

More detailed information is available on the Ward Center’s website. Anyone with questions about this program should contact Mrs. Amy Guettler Zuberbueler, M.M.E, Director of the International Center for Ward Method Studies (click here for contact information).

