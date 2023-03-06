Grant Awarded for Digitizing Over 400,000 Pages of Ancient Solesmes Manuscripts

REPERTORIUM is new project that has been awarded a 3 million euro grant by the EU to scan and digitize over 400,000 ancient manuscript images from the Abbey of Saint-Pierre de Solesmes archive. The result will be made available for musicological study through Oxford’s DIAMM portal. The project commenced on January 1, 2023.

From the REPERTORIUM website at Neumz.com:

Over two million musical works will be correlated for concordance amongst the Solesmes dataset and external datasets such as the Cantus Index network. Approximately 4,000 novel chants are expected to be discovered and prioritized for manual indexing. A total of 127,000 chants will be manually indexed for OMR DL training purposes. Approximately 2,200 hours of Gregorian chants sung in the Tridentine forms, corresponding to the manuscript tradition, will be recorded at Le Barroux (France). Between 1,800 and 3,000 handwritten operatic aria manuscripts will be digitized from ICCMU’s DIDONE database.

Neumz is a project of the Benedictine nuns of the Abbey of Notre-Dame de Fidélité, a monastery founded by the nuns from the Abbey of Saint-Louis du Temple of Simon, located in Jouques, near Aix-en-Provence.

The nuns have recorded more than 7,000 hours of Gregorian Chant from the Psalter, Lectionary, Collectary, Antiphonary, Responsoriary, and Gradual, and is said to be the only complete recording of all Gregorian Chant in the world.

