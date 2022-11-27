Advent Hymn Experiment

READERS probably know the famous Advent hymn Cónditor Alme Síderum. Our volunteer choir tried something I wanted to share:

M To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Here’s what we did:

Verse 1 • … sung in parts. Verse 2 • … sung in parts. Verse 3 • … female voices only. Verse 4 • … male voices only, using a “mirror” melody. Verse 5 • … preceded by Jeff’s attempt at an organ improvisation. Verse 6 • … sung in parts.

I’m pleased, since this was their first attempt. I enjoy hearing the men’s “mirror” melody.

