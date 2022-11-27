Advent Hymn Experiment

READERS probably know the famous Advent hymn Cónditor Alme Síderum. Our volunteer choir tried something I wanted to share:
Here’s what we did:
Verse 1 • … sung in parts.
Verse 2 • … sung in parts.
Verse 3 • … female voices only.
Verse 4 • … male voices only, using a “mirror” melody.
Verse 5 • … preceded by Jeff’s attempt at an organ improvisation.
Verse 6 • … sung in parts.
I’m pleased, since this was their first attempt. I enjoy hearing the men’s “mirror” melody.