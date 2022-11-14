A God We Cannot “See”

By the Incarnation, our Savior’s divinity was hidden. In the Eucharist, according to Saint Thomas Aquinas, our Savior also ‘hides’ His manhood. We cannot see God—although we can see Him (through faith) in the SANCTISSIMUM, in the eyes of the poor, in the grandeur of the mountains, and so forth. Hymn #746 in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal contains a text from the 12th century called LUX ALMA JESU MENTIUM, whose second stanza says: “You are the companion of the Father at His right hand. You are the light that consoles heaven, but is unseen by man on earth” (Carnis negatum sensibus).

