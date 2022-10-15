Corpus Christi Watershed

This Sunday’s Introit • “Official” Rhythm

Our Schola Cantorum members prefer to hear recordings of chants we’re learning. This morning I attempted this recording of the INTROIT for this coming Sunday, which is the 19th Sunday after Pentecost. My voice was groggy, but I suppose we singers can’t expect to have a recording studio follow us around all day waiting for our voice to be “perfect.” I sang according to the official rhythm. We hold the note (or 2-note neum) before a quilisma. Over the last 150+ years, this interpretation has become standard even though the official instructions do not demand it.

