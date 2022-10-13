Corpus Christi Watershed

PDF Download • “Liber Cantualis”

On 22 November 1963, Pope Paul VI established the “Consociatio Internationalis Musicae Sacrae.” On 16 July 1966, the Vatican reiterated that the Consociatio was “the only international association of sacred music approved by the Holy See.” It’s very difficult—at least for me—to figure out what happened to that organization, and whether it still exists. One thing they were involved with publishing is the “Liber Cantualis” (1978). For the first time, it is possible to download a PDF version of the Liber Cantualis.

