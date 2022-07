News from a choirmaster in Asia vis-à-vis the Choral Supplement for the Brébeuf hymn book:

“I held choir rehearsal yesterday and one of the choir members (singing Alto) was just raving about how she loved the layout of the Brébeuf choral supplement because she didn’t have to look up and down for both music and verse—and she loved the ease with which she could sing her part because of the layout. Bravo!”

