Another Incredible Opportunity in Kansas City!

AM HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE another fantastic job opening in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Brandon Farrar, pastor of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Olathe (a suburb of KC), is currently on the search for a Head of Sacred Liturgy, Music and Art, who will join two other newly created positions at the parish, those of Head of Liberal Arts and Adult Formation and Head of Vocational Arts and Youth Formation.

Father Farrar has a proven track record in the archdiocese for inspiring and fostering sacred music programs that are both Catholic and committed to excellence, and unique to this position, he desires the new hire to be actively involved in the planning and design of the parish’s new campus. This means that a new organ can be planned alongside the new church.

St. John Paul II Catholic Church joins a growing number of parishes (including the Cathedral) in our archdiocese committed the renewal of both the Sacred Liturgy and Music. Please contact Father Farrar with any questions. Applications are due by 15 June 2022.

