Views from the Choir Loft

27 May 2022 • FEEDBACK

A reader from Wisconsin: “I will pray for you and CC Watershed. This site has been one of the most valuable resources I have in helping me run a choir for an ICKSP apostolate.” A reader from New York: “May God bless you for your wonderful work! This site has been invaluable to me.” A reader from Minnesota: “I started going to a Latin Mass parish about 10 years ago, and this website has been indispensable to me. I could not have learned to sing the Mass without the resources you provide. Thank you!” From Britain: “Thanks for all you are doing! …from a french Gregorian choirmaster living in the UK!”

