Prayer of Abandonment,  Saint Charles de Foucauld

ON MAY 15, 2022, Pope Francis canonizes ten new saints including the French priest, hermit, and martyr Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916).

His beloved Prayer of Abandonment has brought wisdom, consolation, and strength to many. In honor of his canonization, here are two recordings of a brand new composition — reflecting two way to express at the same work. The first is an SATB setting sung by the Boston Cathedral Singers. The second, a solo adaptation by Taras Leschishin, baritone. On May 16th and 17th Mr. Leschishin will sing the solo version at several churches including the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, Rome and the Basilica of Saint Francis Assisi.

Boston Cathedral Singers (SATB):

Taras Leschishin, baritone:

Prayer of Abandonment

Father, I abandon myself into your hands;

do with me what you will.

Whatever you do I will thank you.

I am ready for all, I accept all.

Let only your will be done in me, and in all your creatures.

I wish no more than this, O Lord.

Into your hands I commend my soul.

Father, I offer if to you with all the love of my heart,

for I love you Lord,

and so need to give myself,

to surrender myself into your hands without reserve,

and with boundless confidence, for you are my Father.

Into your hands I commend my soul.

Saint Saint Charles de Foucauld, Pray for us!

