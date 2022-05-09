Quote: “A weekend our choir will not soon forget!”

Saint Mary’s Oratory of the Immaculate Conception (Wausau, WI) has released this press notice:
The Saint Mary’s Schola Cantorum experienced an incredible weekend working with world renowned composer Mr. Kevin Allen. After an all-day workshop on Saturday, it was an honor and a joy to sing Mr. Allen’s Mass Missa Christus Rex and four of his motets—with Mr. Allen directing—at the High Mass for Mother’s Day. A tremendous depth of gratitude goes out to the choir’s Director, Mr. Patrick Burkhart, our dear Canon Huberfeld, and of course, Mr. Kevin Allen, for making this a weekend the St. Mary’s choir will not soon forget!
You can meet Mr. Kevin Allen if you sign up for Sacred Music Symposium 2022.