Quote: “A weekend our choir will not soon forget!”

Saint Mary’s Oratory of the Immaculate Conception (Wausau, WI) has released this press notice:

The Saint Mary’s Schola Cantorum experienced an incredible weekend working with world renowned composer Mr. Kevin Allen. After an all-day workshop on Saturday, it was an honor and a joy to sing Mr. Allen’s Mass Missa Christus Rex and four of his motets—with Mr. Allen directing—at the High Mass for Mother’s Day. A tremendous depth of gratitude goes out to the choir’s Director, Mr. Patrick Burkhart, our dear Canon Huberfeld, and of course, Mr. Kevin Allen, for making this a weekend the St. Mary’s choir will not soon forget!

You can meet Mr. Kevin Allen if you sign up for Sacred Music Symposium 2022.

