Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Quote: “A weekend our choir will not soon forget!”

·

Saint Mary’s Oratory of the Immaculate Conception (Wausau, WI) has released this press notice:

The Saint Mary’s Schola Cantorum experienced an incredible weekend working with world renowned composer Mr. Kevin Allen. After an all-day workshop on Saturday, it was an honor and a joy to sing Mr. Allen’s Mass Missa Christus Rex and four of his motets—with Mr. Allen directing—at the High Mass for Mother’s Day. A tremendous depth of gratitude goes out to the choir’s Director, Mr. Patrick Burkhart, our dear Canon Huberfeld, and of course, Mr. Kevin Allen, for making this a weekend the St. Mary’s choir will not soon forget!

You can meet Mr. Kevin Allen if you sign up for Sacred Music Symposium 2022.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.