Many people wonder what Cantus Gregorianus sounds like when sung according to the “official rhythm.” You can hear the Introit for Maundy Thursday sung that way—i.e. according to the “pure” Editio Vaticana—if you click here. Technically, this is the only interpretation allowed by the Church; cf. the letter of Cardinal Martinelli (18 February 1910).

