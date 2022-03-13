“To Hear Before You Die” • Essential Listening Guide

OR SEVERAL YEARS, our blog contributors have wanted to produce a “Listening Guide” for readers. There are certain musical compositions everyone simply must hear before they die.1 The problem is, there are too many wonderful pieces to choose from! If one chooses Rachmaninoff, what about Chopin, Schumann, and Liszt? If one chooses Palestrina, what about Lassus and Guerrero? If one chooses Bach, what about Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Schubert? We must overcome this paralysis. Even the longest journey begins with a single step.

(3) Johann Sebastian Bach: “Art Of The Fugue”

* Mp3 Download • Contrapunctus 5 (Played on the organ)

* Mp3 Download • Contrapunctus 7 (Played on the piano)

* Mp3 Download • Contrapunctus 7 (Played on the organ)

* Mp3 Download • Contrapunctus 2 (Played on the piano)

Jeff Ostrowski (14 March 2022): If you could only listen to one thing for the rest of your life, the best choice would probably be Bach’s Art of the Fugue. Essentially, Bach takes a MOTIF and—in a series of fabulous pieces—shows how such a theme can be developed. You can listen to Glenn Gould playing the entire Art of the Fugue free on YouTube, but I strongly recommend you purchase the CD on Amazon—it’s only like $6.00 (and you’ll never spend money better). In 1975, Sir Neville Marriner recorded the Art of the Fugue with the “Academy of St Martin in the Fields”—and you can purchase the collection on two CDs. [Disc number 1, tracks 7-9 are definitely worth hearing.] One of the recordings above is played by someone named “jfeucht82.” The others are by Glenn Gould, who began his career as an organist. Whichever piece you listen to, try to pick out the theme; sometimes it’s upside down, sometimes the intervals have been “filled in,” sometimes it’s augmented, and sometimes it’s used in diminution.

(2) Sergei Rachmaninov: “Third Concerto”

Jeff Ostrowski: This is one of the most famous “pirated” recordings of all time. In the 1990s, only a few people owned a cassette copy (I was one) … but now it’s all over YouTube. In an unforgettable 1941 performance, Vladimir Horowitz plays Rachmaninov’s 3rd concerto with John Barbirolli and the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra. Everybody must hear this recording at some point—it’s truly breathtaking, especially the repeated notes in the 2nd movement.

(1) Giovanni Gabrieli: “Deus, In Nomine Tuo”

Jeff Ostrowski: Even the longest journey begins with a single step; so let’s begin with Giovanni Gabrieli (d. 1612). I suppose Gabrieli is considered a “Renaissance composer” (and he did study with Orlando de Lassus), yet he has very little to do with Palestrina, Guerrero, or Victoria. Gabrieli served as choirmaster at Saint Mark’s Basilica in Venice. I’ve never been there, but somebody told me it has several choir lofts, which are separated from each other. Gabrieli was a master of Cori Spezzati (“Divided Chorus”), and I have no idea which choir loft held the conductor. However, the singers probably had to watch very carefully, since they were so far away from each other. There is a wonderful recording made in the spring of 1967 by the Gregg Smith Singers, the Texas Boys Choir, E. Power Biggs and Vittorio Negri. They actually traveled to Gabrieli’s church in Venice. I knew someone who sang on that recording as a small boy. He says they had to pay the bars to shut down (owing to the noise) and the recordings were made at night. According to this person’s testimony, they preferred Vittorio Negri as a conductor. If you look at the final bars, you will get a sense of how difficult this piece is! The recordings are available on YouTube. The whole record is marvelous; this is just one piece! Here is a translation:

Deus, in nomine tuo salvum me fac,

Et in virtute tua libera me.

Save me, O God, by thy name,

and judge me in thy strength.

Deus, exaudi orationem meam;

Auribus percipe verba oris mei.

O God, hear my prayer:

give ear to the words of my mouth.

Quoniam alieni insurrexerunt [contra] me,

Et fortes quæsierunt animam meam.

Et non proposuerunt Deum ante conspectum suum.

For strangers have risen up against me;

and the mighty have sought after my soul:

and they have not set God before their eyes.



NOTES FROM THIS ARTICLE:

1 When it comes to our “Essential Listening Guide,” we will strive to choose music which can be downloaded instantly. Needless to say, the particular performance is very important. A masterpiece is ruined when its performers do a poor job. The first installment is a piece by Gabrieli. But that’s only the first installment! We will have so much more: Bach, Victoria, Saint-Saëns, Brahms, etc. These are the pieces every human on earth must hear before they die.

