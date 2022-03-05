Marvelous News From Pope Francis!

Two members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter recently met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (You can read the whole story.) The Pope insisted that the FSSP should be “preserved, protected, and encouraged.” Moreover, Pope Francis made it clear that institutes such as the Fraternity of Saint Peter are not affected by the general provisions of the Motu Proprio “Traditionis Custodes.” Then Pope Francis issued an important written decree. When TC was issued, it caused tremendous damage to the Church. This decree seems to be the beginning of an effort to “back pedal”—and this is cause for celebration!

