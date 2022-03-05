Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Marvelous News From Pope Francis!

·

Two members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter recently met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (You can read the whole story.) The Pope insisted that the FSSP should be “preserved, protected, and encouraged.” Moreover, Pope Francis made it clear that institutes such as the Fraternity of Saint Peter are not affected by the general provisions of the Motu Proprio “Traditionis Custodes.” Then Pope Francis issued an important written decree. When TC was issued, it caused tremendous damage to the Church. This decree seems to be the beginning of an effort to “back pedal”—and this is cause for celebration!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.