FEEDBACK • 25 February 2022

Two days ago, Bishop Ronald Fabbro of London (Ontario) released a rigid decree. Much could be said, but let’s take just one item. Bishop Fabbro demands that everyone adhere to “the celebration of Mass as found in the new Roman Missal (2011).” Then, in the very next sentence, he rigidly demands that all priests celebrate Mass “facing the assembly.” This certainly contradicts the new Roman Missal (2011), which specifically tells the priest when he is supposed to turn and face the people. The 2011 rubrics assume the priest is ad orientem—otherwise they would not specify when he must face the congregation, and when he must turn back to the altar.

Bishop Fabbro says all Masses must be celebrated “in the language of the gathered faithful.” Apparently Hebrew words (Amen + Alleluia) and Greek words (Kyrie Eleison + Hagios Ischyros) are considered dangerous to Church unity, even though they are part of the Roman Missal praised by Bishop Fabbro. Annibale Bugnini attempted to eliminate the word “Alleluia” (since it’s non-vernacular) back in the 1960s, but he was overruled.