We love receiving mail from our readers. Here are two messages we received today from two different music directors in Canada: (1) “We are a small Schola in Yukon, Canada and love your practice videos repertoire.” (2) “Thank you so much for the indispensable work that you are doing to rebuild the musical life of the Church. I deeply admire your industry and passion, and I know that all my colleagues in Montreal feel the same way.”
FEEDBACK • 25 February 2022
