Cardinal Cupich’s Diocese • “What Mass Looks Like”

LASE CARDINAL CUPICH has spent an inordinate amount of time trying to combat the Missale Vetustum in his diocese, in spite what Pope Saint Paul II said about “legitimate aspirations,” and in spite of the special decree issued by Pope Francis on 11 February 2022. And yet, numerous videos have come to light documenting horrifying “Ordinary Form” liturgical abuses in his archdiocese. Why does Cardinal Cupich exert so much energy attacking something highly praised by Pope Saint John XXIII, yet virtually no energy disciplining the priests who—on his watch—flagrantly mock our Redeemer? I’m not going to post all the videos showing liturgical abuses in Cardinal Cupich’s archdiocese, but here is one recent example:

Serious Temptation: Moral Theologians teach that the “primary cross” for young men is avoidance of sins against the holy virtue of purity. The vast majority of television shows, internet ads, and billboards—to say nothing of the provocative ways American women dress—provide serious temptations to Christian men attempting virtuous lives. Once a Christian enters the holy Sacrament of Matrimony, temptations against purity become less severe (Quod si non se continent, nubant. Melius est enim nubere, quam uri.) but they are not eliminated completely. Indeed, the basic temptations experienced by young men will never vanish … even on one’s death bed!

[The situation is different for most women.]

Another Temptation: When it comes to certain internet voices—who self-identify as “ultra-traditionalist”—we observe a different type of temptation, which might be called scandal pornography. I’m talking about certain Catholics who consider themselves smarter and holier than everyone else. Whenever they become aware of a scandalous liturgical video, they immediately post about it—but instead of being sad, they say “tee hee hee” and post sarcastic remarks. This is sinful behavior. When we observe liturgical abuses, we should feel sad. Moreover (according to Saint John Mary Vianney) we should do penance for those involved … but how many of us are willing to do that?

It is important for us

to be aware of scandals

in our Church;

but we should not

rejoice over them.

