“To Hear Before You Die” • Essential Listening Guide

OR SEVERAL YEARS, our blog contributors have wanted to produce an “Essential Listening Guide” for readers. There are some compositions that everyone simply must hear before they die. The problem is, there are so many wonderful pieces out there. The vast amount of spectacular music paralyzes one. If one chooses Rachmaninoff, what about Chopin, Schumann, and Liszt? If one chooses Palestrina, what about Lassus and Guerrero? If one chooses Bach, what about Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Schubert? We must overcome this paralysis—so we begin today!

When it comes to our “Essential Listening Guide,” we will strive to choose music which can be downloaded instantly. Needless to say, the particular performance is very important. A masterpiece is ruined when the performers do a poor job. The first installment is a piece by Gabrieli. But that’s only the first installment! We will have so much more: Bach, Victoria, Saint-Saëns, Brahms, etc. These are the pieces every human on earth must hear before they die.

(1) Giovanni Gabrieli: “Deus, In Nomine Tuo”

Jeff Ostrowski: Even the longest journey begins with a single step; so let’s begin with Giovanni Gabrieli (d. 1612). I suppose Gabrieli is considered a “Renaissance composer” (and he did study with Orlando de Lassus), yet he has very little to do with Palestrina, Guerrero, or Victoria. Gabrieli served as choirmaster at Saint Mark’s Basilica in Venice. I’ve never been there, but somebody told me it has several choir lofts, which are separated from each other. Gabrieli was a master of Cori Spezzati (“Divided Chorus”), and I have no idea which choir loft had the conductor. However, the singers probably had to watch very carefully, since they were so far away from each other. There is a wonderful recording made in the spring of 1967 by the Gregg Smith Singers, the Texas Boys Choir, E. Power Biggs and Vittorio Negri. They actually traveled to Gabrieli’s church in Venice. I knew someone who sang on that recording as a small boy. He says they had to pay the bars to shut down (owing to the noise) and the recordings were made at night. According to this person’s testimony, they preferred Vittorio Negri as a conductor. If you look at the final bars, you will get a sense of how difficult this piece is! The recordings are available on YouTube. The whole record is marvelous; this is just one piece! Here is a translation:

Deus, in nomine tuo salvum me fac,

Et in virtute tua libera me.

Save me, O God, by thy name,

and judge me in thy strength.

Deus, exaudi orationem meam;

Auribus percipe verba oris mei.

O God, hear my prayer:

give ear to the words of my mouth.

Quoniam alieni insurrexerunt [contra] me,

Et fortes quæsierunt animam meam.

Et non proposuerunt Deum ante conspectum suum.

For strangers have risen up against me;

and the mighty have sought after my soul:

and they have not set God before their eyes.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.