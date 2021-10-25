Incorrect Statement (July 2021) by Pope Francis

HOSE WHO HAVE spent more than five seconds with a catechism know that Catholics don’t adore Mary; that’s a silly Protestant myth. Similarly, it is elementary knowledge that Papal Infallibility only comes into play when certain very specific conditions are met. As Fulton J. Sheen once said: “Many a pontiff goes through life without making one single infallible decision … not one.” As a church musician, I realize full well that popes making erroneous statements is nothing new. If you doubt this, Google: Editio Medicæa.

False Statement: In a recent letter by Pope Francis (“Traditionis Custodes”) which sought to discourage the Traditional Latin Mass, Pope Francis said something incorrect. He said the 1970 version of the Missal is “the only expression of the Roman Rite.” Early in his pontificate, Pope Francis insisted that others correct him “when he gets off course”—and so I am doing precisely that. The following video clip * shows Bishop Alberto Rojas (appointed bishop of San Bernadino in 2020 by Pope Francis) celebrating the Missal of 1970 a few days ago:

This video seems also available on YouTube.

That is not

the “only expression”

of the Roman Rite.

Tough Times: I wish the pope would never make incorrect statements about the sacred liturgy, but what can I do? Nonetheless, make no mistake about it: If the Church can survive the “Cadaver Synod” under Pope Stephen VI—and she did survive—the Church can certainly make it through our current difficulties. Indeed, we have seen a remarkable, encouraging, and praiseworthy defense of the Traditional Latin Mass by many bishops, and you can monitor this: traditioniscustodes.info/.



NOTES FROM THIS ARTICLE:

* To those who have emailed me about this video, this is not a “spoof”—it is real. You can verify this by clicking on this link.

