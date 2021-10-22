  PDF Download • Wedding Booklet (22 pages)

LEPTOMANIAC. A kleptomaniac is someone who steals constantly. Excellent choirmasters are those who steal whenever they possibly can; pilfering whatever good ideas they encounter. When I used to teach at the Sacred Music Colloquium (founded at Christendom College by Monsignor Robert Skeris, and continued by the Church Music Association of America), numerous musicians with doctorates would sign up for my classes—although I was teaching plainsong at an elementary level. I asked several: “Why are you attending these low level courses?” Each replied: “Because I want to observe how you teach beginners, and steal whatever techniques I can from you.”

I thought you might want to download a booklet I put together:

It’s for a Nuptial Mass this coming Saturday. There’s no pipe organ at this particular Church, so we must do only pieces which don’t require the pipe organ.

If you see anything you wish to steal … feel free!

