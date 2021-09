A Gregorian Chant CD

from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter

was released 28 September

by their European Seminary:

Sancta Nox: is a uniquely curated presentation, comprising 17 tracks of sublime melody, mostly monophonic Gregorian chant but concluding with a moving multi-lingual arrangement of the beloved classic Stille Nacht.

