Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Free Online Movie! • “Scarlet and the Black” (1983)

·

HIS FILM, released in 1983, tells the true story of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, a Catholic priest who saved thousands of lives during WW2. Commander Herbert Kappler was the evil Nazi in charge of Rome. After the war, Kappler was sentenced to life imprisonment—yet was faithfully visited in prison every month by Monsignor O’Flaherty (his only regular visitor). Eventually, the former SS officer converted to the Catholic faith, and was baptized by O’Flaherty in 1959.

The full movie has been placed online for free viewing! Some consider the film’s opening scene the greatest ever produced.

Some screenshots from the film:

In the 1950s, the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy—in the form proposed by the now-canonised Mary Faustina Kowalska—was under a ban from the Vatican. It was O’Flaherty who, as Notary, signed the document that notified Catholics of the ban. He was the first Irishman named Notary of the Holy Office. Here’s how Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty looked in real life:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Follow the Discussion on Facebook

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.