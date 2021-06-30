30 June 2021 • “External Solemnities”

A document from 1822 shows that 29 June, the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, used to be a Holy Day of Obligation in the United States. By 1864 it was no longer a Holy Day of Obligation—but the bishops of the United States were asked to celebrate it “solemnly” on the following Sunday, which a document from 1864 clearly shows for all to see. Was that the first “external solemnity” ever?

