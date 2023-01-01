Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

St. Jean de Lalande Library of Rare Books

St. Jean de Lalande Library of Rare Books

“The judicious searcher in this remarkable online collection will certainly reap great rewards for his effort.” — Fr. Robert A. Skeris, Benjamin T. Rome School of Music (CUA)

HE SAINT Jean de Lalande Library is derived primarily from Jeff Ostrowski’s personal collection of rare Gregorian chant books. While it doesn’t contain every single book in his possession (some were too fragile to scan), the most important ones are there. About 23,000 pages were uploaded to the CCW server in 2008. Some very important books were thereby made available to the entire world, including: (A) the Nova Organi Harmonia of Flor Peeters and company; (B) both editions of Fr. Hermesdorff’s Graduale; (C) the 1903 Liber Usualis of Dom Mocquereau; (D) both editions of the Liber Gradualis by Dom Pothier.

Without your support, we can’t continue; please become a $5.00 donor.

Search this site by using Command+F (mac) and Control+F (windows).

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.