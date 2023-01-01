St. Jean de Lalande Library of Rare Books

“The judicious searcher in this remarkable online collection will certainly reap great rewards for his effort.” — Fr. Robert A. Skeris, Benjamin T. Rome School of Music (CUA)

HE SAINT Jean de Lalande Library is derived primarily from Jeff Ostrowski’s personal collection of rare Gregorian chant books. While it doesn’t contain every single book in his possession (some were too fragile to scan), the most important ones are there. About 23,000 pages were uploaded to the CCW server in 2008. Some very important books were thereby made available to the entire world, including: (A) the Nova Organi Harmonia of Flor Peeters and company; (B) both editions of Fr. Hermesdorff’s Graduale; (C) the 1903 Liber Usualis of Dom Mocquereau; (D) both editions of the Liber Gradualis by Dom Pothier.

