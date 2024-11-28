Saint John of the Cross • Arrested & Imprisoned By His Own Carmelite Brothers

T IS ALWAYS possible to make a caricature of something authentic. Suppose I observe you performing a good act. Rather than believe in any kind of inherent goodness in you (believing within myself that inherent goodness doesn’t exist, so there must be some kind of ploy involved to gain a social advantage), I supplant it with a theory that turns the truth of your action into a “cartoon” of itself, which essentially at first mocks, but then eventually diminishes your goodness. The final effect is stripping the goodness of its power. There are countless examples of this taking place in Hollywood through movies depicting the Church, priests, popes, or even just holy people as self-centered, secretive buffoons who are really just malicious or silly actors disguising ill-intent with virtue. In psychology, I’ve heard this referred to as the “straw-man” fallacy. I exchange the reality of what I see in you for a caricatured “straw-man” which is a diversion from the truth, and spread that, hoping others will see the straw-man rather than you.

Capital Sin • In the Catholic faith, this is what is referred to as Envy. Aquinas described envy as sorrow at another’s good and, in some cases, a desire to tarnish or eliminate that good. This is just as the act of caricaturing or misrepresenting someone to make their virtue or beliefs seem laughable, foolish, or invalid. He noted that envy can lead to other sins, such as slander or detraction (the act of speaking ill of someone to damage their reputation). The CATECHISM states in paragraph 2539 that envy is sinful:

“Envy is a capital sin. It refers to the sadness at the sight of another’s goods and the immoderate desire to acquire them for oneself, even unjustly.”

By diminishing another’s goods (i.e. his goodness), I gain for myself the accolade of having pointed out an alleged “fraud”. Even though such an action may seem momentarily effective, it lacks the power of real goodness due to its sinful nature.

Calm Down! • Mny years ago, I was very calmly trying to de-escalate a disagreement I was having with someone close to me. During the course of my attempt, this person looked at me and told me to quit “acting calm” in order to try and “appear” more virtuous than everyone else (something I “always” do, according to this person). In the moment, I was stunned. Looking back, I now see it allowed for a shift in the direction of the conversation, and very effectively got me to lose my calm. What the true intention of that tactic was, I cannot know for sure. My subsequent response to that was a mistake on my part, but a powerful shift on the part of the other.

(1 of 2) Learning From Socrates • A famous example of this from history was with Socrates, who was caricatured by his contemporaries in Athens as a dangerous corrupter of youth and a threat to traditional values. The Clouds by Aristophanes (a comedic play) portrays him as a sophist who teaches people to make weak arguments appear strong.

“For this is the charge against me: ‘Socrates is an evil-doer, and a curious person, who searches into things under the earth and in heaven, and he makes the worse appear the better cause.’” (From Plato’s Apology)

This distortion of his philosophy contributed to the trial (and eventual execution) of Socrates, although it would seem that Aristophanes’ genuine aim was to encourage virtue and critical thought.

(2 of 2) Learning From Socrates • The life of a Christian can very easily fall subject to this trap. Even more so if we work for or volunteer for the Church, or place ourselves in any situation where our faith is on display for others to see. People who hold religious beliefs publicly are sometimes viewed by others as fanatics, reducing their genuine devotion to blind, irrational faith. Sometimes those who uphold traditional moral or ethical standards may be caricatured as judgmental or out-of-touch, rather than compassionate or committed to integrity. Again, this stems from an inherent disbelief in genuine faith and authentic virtue. The root of this in others often stems from some wound that’s never been healed. Understanding this requires our compassion.

Indeed, public scandal has not helped the Christian cause, but what is needed here is not just a void of public scandal (for detractors will suffice to just make things up in that case), but the presence of authentic witness.

‘Flipping’ The Cartoon • Not only for those who may work or volunteer for the Church, but also for any who would live as a witness to Christ with their life, there is a very important need—almost an urgency—to dispel these caricatures made by others. The very nature of Christ revealed through our witness is at stake. In trying to be careful, by God’s grace, to aim for living truth in love (e.g. admitting mistakes with grace, offering grace to others’ offense, giving the light of perspective & wisdom, rather than the heat of vitriol), we can un-do these caricatures and set half-truthed, evil “cartoon” images (which are made-up) back to more of a mirror-image of reality instead.

Ephemeral Reputation • In a certain sense, this does more for Christ than for us. Our reputation will likely be forgotten one day. Christ’s reputation, on the other hand, has the power to draw souls for as long as our universe remains. Saint Josemaria Escrivá, in “Christ is Passing By” speaks to this need (cf. Point 183 of chapter ‘Christ the King’):

We become capable of sharing the intimacy of God. In this way the new man, the new line of the children of God, is enabled to free the whole universe from disorder, restoring all things in Christ, as they have been reconciled with God. That is the calling of Christians. That is our apostolic task, the desire which should consume our soul: to make this kingdom of Christ a reality, to eliminate hatred and cruelty, to spread throughout the earth the strong and soothing balm of love. Let us ask our king today to make us collaborate, humbly and fervently, in the divine task of mending what is broken, of saving what is lost, of fixing what man has put out of order, of bringing to his destination whoever has gone off the right road, of reconstructing the harmony of all created things.

I’m drawn to the phrase, “to spread throughout the earth the strong and soothing balm of love.” For me, it evokes an image of a field medic during battle treating the wounds of any who he would encounter, be he friend or foe. Perhaps you’ve perhaps seen this played out in the story of WWII soldier medic Desmond Doss (made famous by the movie retelling his life, Hacksaw Ridge).

(1 of 2) Saint John Of The Cross • A better illustration of this call from within the life of our Church comes from SAINT JOHN OF THE CROSS (d. 1591), a Spanish mystic, Carmelite friar, and poet who—along with Saint Teresa of Ávila—was a major figure in the reform of the Carmelite order. His efforts to bring reform and a return to a more ascetic way of life were met with significant resistance. Members of his own religious order accused him of being a disobedient radical who was creating division within the Church. They portrayed him as a troublemaker who sought to subvert the established order. This distortion of his intentions aimed to undermine the genuine spiritual renewal he pursued.

(2 of 2) Saint John Of The Cross • His opponents’ envy and desire to stop the reform led to his arrest and imprisonment by his own Carmelite brothers. He was confined in a small, dark cell for nine months under harsh conditions, enduring physical and psychological abuse. Despite the severe suffering and unjust treatment, SAINT JOHN OF THE CROSS chose not to retaliate or defend himself aggressively. Instead, he accepted his suffering with patience and offered it as a sacrifice, finding meaning in his trials and uniting them with the suffering of Christ. His writings during this period, including his spiritual masterpiece (The Spiritual Canticle) reveal a profound joy and peace that transcended his circumstances.

My Prayer • My prayer is for the Church to receive the grace to face slander and misrepresentation without resorting to anger or retaliation—not just priests, bishops, and popes, but we as laity as well (most especially those of us working and volunteering for the Church). Instead of succumbing to bitterness, may we bear trials with Christ-like love and humility. Enduring false accusations with grace, forgiveness, and continued commitment to the true mission can reveal the transformative power of authentic Christian witness. May it be so.

