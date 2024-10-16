A Story of Success!

On Twitter, Jeremy Wayne Tate writes: “Sacred Heart Academy is over 100 years old. But by 2010, it was almost closed with fewer than 50 students. The school had drifted from its mission. But then, under the leadership of Fr. Sirico, it embraced a classical curriculum and daily Mass. Enrollment is now over 400 students.” Mr. Tate also posted a photograph which shows their parish have a terrific hymnal in their pews. It’s part of the diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Director of Sacred Music at Sacred Heart Parish is Jonathan Bading.

