Society for Catholic Liturgy Conference 2024

OUSTON will be the setting for this year’s Society for Catholic Liturgy (SCL) conference. The event will take place September 26-27, 2024 on the beautiful campus of Saint Mary’s Seminary and will feature numerous interesting elements, including academic paper sessions, solemn liturgies, and plenty of fellowship among participants. The Society is especially pleased to welcome the participation of Cardinal DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, alongside an impressive international slate of scholars on the liturgy and related fields.

One of the most exciting features of this year’s conference will be a concert by the renowned vocal ensemble Cappella Romana, under the direction of Dr. Alexander Lingas. The group describes its mission as an exploration of “the transcendent beauty of the sacred music of the Christian East and West, especially of Byzantium, cultivating this rich cultural heritage and sharing it worldwide.” Lingas will also serve as one of the keynote speakers for the conference, presenting on the topic of “Late Antique Cathedral Liturgy and the Rite of the Great Church of Hagia Sophia.”

The night before the conference officially begins, a special members-only welcome reception will feature an address by Joseph Pearce, a well-known scholar on Shakespeare, Tolkien, and Chesterton. The focus of his presentation will be “Liturgy and Literature.”

Attendance at the general conference is not limited to members of the SCL. Anyone with an interest in the sacred liturgy is welcome to register for the conference through the SCL website. The full conference schedule, lodging information, and additional details are also available at the website.

OUNDED in 1995, the Society for Catholic Liturgy is a unique organization that brings together faithful Catholic scholars and artists from around the world to study and promote the rich liturgical tradition of the Church. The Society holds an annual conference and publishes Antiphon: A Journal for Liturgical Renewal, which deals with important theoretical and practical questions in the fields of liturgy and sacramental theology. Find out more about becoming a member on the Society’s website.

