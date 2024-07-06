Bidding Starts in 4 Days on these Catholic treasures!

series of live auctions are about to take place, offering many very rare books and manuscripts of interest to our readers. Among the items being sold on July 10th are 13th, 14th and 15th Century Book of Hours, Sermons, Hymnary, Compendium, Breviary and other compete works. Also included are a few individual page fragments showing beautiful illuminations and Gregorian chant excerpts. Could it be possible that a member of the Corpus Christi Watershed readership knows someone or has the resources themselves to acquire and preserve one of these ancient Catholic treasures?

All of the items in the collection can be viewed at Christie’s, an international live and online auction house founded in 1766. Christie’s specializes in sales of art, real estate and other luxury items. To browse the items and participate in the bidding process, see the Live Auction 22680 at Christie’s website.

