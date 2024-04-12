Dr. Chapp Interviews Father Uwe Michael Lang

Dr. Larry Chapp interviewed Father Uwe Michael Lang on 11 April 2024
Title: “Sacred Liturgy in the Thought of Joseph Ratzinger”
Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.
Subscribe
Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.