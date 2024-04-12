Dr. Chapp Interviews Father Uwe Michael Lang

We’re under tremendous pressure to transfer our website to a “subscription model.”

We don’t want to do this. We believe our website should remain free to all. It’s annoying to have to search for login credentials (e.g. if you’re away from your desk).

Our president has written the following letter:

* Thirteen Men & Coins (Holy Thursday Appeal)

Traditionally on Holy Thursday, the priest washed the feet of thirteen men. Theologians held various opinions regarding whom the “13th man” represented. Before the liturgical changes of Pope Pius XII (which changed the number from thirteen to twelve), the priest washed each man’s feet, kissed his foot, and gave him a coin.

This “coin” business seems providential—inasmuch as our appeal begins on Holy Thursday this year.