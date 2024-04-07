Summer Ward Method Courses • CUA 2024

GAIN this year, the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art at The Catholic University of America (CUA) will be offering summer courses in the Ward Method of Musical Pedagogy. The Ward Method is especially designed for the musical training of Catholic elementary schoolchildren, and these summer courses are well-suited for pastors, parish organists, choir directors, music teachers, classroom teachers, and homeschooling parents.

New this year, the courses will be offered in two locations: not only Washington, DC, but also Tucson, AZ. The dates for the two summer 2024 courses are as follows:

Tucson, AZ • June 10 – 14 Washington, DC • June 24-28

Participants have the option to join either of these week-long, intensive courses for three university credits or as a non-credit workshop. Note that spaces are limited. The first course will be offered at the CUA campus in Tucson, with accommodations at the Redemptorist Renewal Center, and the second course will be offered at the CUA campus in the Brookland section of Washington, DC, with accommodations at Theological College.

More detailed information about the program, registration, and lodging is available on the Ward Center’s website. Anyone with questions about this program should contact Mrs. Amy Guettler Zuberbueler, M.M.E, Director of the International Center for Ward Method Studies (click here for contact information).

The Ward Method is a proven way to teach children the fundamentals of music, and CUA’s International Center for Ward Method Studies is the leader in the field.

Thus all will sing, not a mere talented few, for music belongs to all God’s children. (Justine B. Ward)

