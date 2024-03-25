“Spotted in the Wild” • (CCWatershed Members)

Corpus Christi Watershed

HE FOLLOWING video clip was sent to us. The music is by composer Kevin Allen, whose reputation as a composer of sacred music is colossal (and well-deserved). The conductor is Martin Baker, who formerly served as Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral.1 We recognize several friends and associates of Corpus Christi Watershed, including Dr. Lucas Tappan and Chris Mueller.

Here’s the direct URL link.

1 Westminster Cathedral is the mother church of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. It’s the largest Catholic church in the UK and the seat of the Archbishop of Westminster. It is Roman Catholic—it is not Anglican.

