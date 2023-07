ASTER

UNDAY

EQUENCE

in English and Latin

Earlier this afternoon, I created an organ harmonization for the E: Víctimæ Pascháli Laudes. The rhythm conforms to the pure (“untouched”) Vatican Edition, like what you'd find in editions by Schwann, Monsignor Nekes, Max Springer of Beuron, and Peter Wagner (Commissionis Pontificiæ Gregorianæ Membrum). The beautiful and highly accurate English Translation—for liturgical use in the United States—has been approved by the Bishops’ Committee on the Liturgy (USCCB). I have included in the PDF singers' versions. It may come in handy for next year!