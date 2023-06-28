CRCCM Repertoire Project Released!

HE CONFERENCE of Roman Catholic Cathedral Musicians (CRCCM) has just launched a remarkable free resource created to serve the entire Catholic Church. The CRCCM Repertoire Project offers recommendations of choral music, antiphons, propers, and more for all Sundays of the liturgical calendar, solemnities, and certain Ritual Masses. This resource is open to the public, i.e., no pay wall, no membership requirement! It has been created out of great love for the sacred liturgy, to serve the Church, and perhaps to evangelize beyond. This project seeks to collect treasures old and new that are beautiful, sacred, and universal, and in the words of Pope Saint Pius X that will bring about “the glory of God and the sanctification and edification of the faithful.” (Tra le Sollecitudini, § 1)

• The project is available here on the CRCCM website.

• You may download the Press Release here.

Navigation

THE ORGANIZATION of this website is exhaustively thorough. Under “Browse by Category” one may search by liturgical calendar, Ritual Mass, ensemble (voicing and accompaniment), language, and liturgical use. One may also search by composer.

The submission process requires cataloguing ample pertinent information. The result is a highly useful database of choral works for the Roman Catholic liturgy.

Just the Beginning!

This website is a treasure-trove and is expected to grow exponentially as CRCCM members contribute links and data to published works and manuscripts for download to unpublished works. With such comprehensive cataloguing of categories, it is very easy to get sucked down the rabbit–hole of so much transcendent sacred music, “a treasure of inestimable value, greater even than that of any other art.” (§112 Sacrosanctum Concilium) And it’s all available at one’s fingertips!

Many thanks Brian Luckner, the Steering Committee, and tireless work of CRCCM members.

Soli Deo gloria

