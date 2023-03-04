Alfred Calabrese leads choir on EWTN with Archbishop Cordileone

Band of Voices, a professional choir led by Alfred Calabrese, will appear on EWTN on Saturday, March 11 at 11am PST.

”Miserere: A Lenten Prayer Service” is a production of The Benedict XVI Institute in San Francisco. Archbishop Cordileone will preside over this service from the beautiful Mission Dolores Basilica. To stream this live broadcast, click on the link below and register. Registration is free.

The service features the choir singing eight Latin motets, four from the Renaissance and four from living composers writing in response to the same texts. The four living composers are Daniel Knaggs, Mark Nowakowski, Jeffrey Quick, and Frank La Rocca, the Institute’s Composer in Residence. All but the LaRocca piece will be world premieres.

The texts include:

“Popule Meus” (Victoria/Knaggs)

“Timor et Tremor” (Lassus/Quick)

“Ad te levavi (Palestrina/Nowakowski)

“Miserere mei” (Lassus/La Rocca)

Archbishop Cordileone will be offering commentary which will be interspersed between the pairs of motets, creating a Lenten reflection that spans the ages and speaks to the timeless yet immediate trials and joys of our Lenten journey. The service was originally intended to take place two years ago but was postponed until now because of the pandemic.

Band of Voices is a new Dallas-based chamber choir founded by Calabrese in 2022. The 17 voices appearing in this event represent some of the finest singers in the DFW area.

