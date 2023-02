UR ORGANIZATION does not usually post YouTube videos. We believe everyone who desires online videos already knows where they can go to find them. Today, however, we make an exception for this interesting homily on sacred music by Father Peter Van Lieshout. This video was sent to us. We do not know anything about Father Van Lieshout (perhaps our readers do?) but we would like to learn more. Here’s the sermon:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.