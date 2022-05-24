Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

The USCCB desires your input!

·

From the USCCB website:

Are you looking for an opportunity to share your contributions as part of the “Synod on Synodality?” You can share your individual responses to the fundamental question of the Synod, as well as questions regarding the Ten Themes as outlined in the Vademecum. Contributions will be shared anonymously to ensure all questions can be answered with honesty and authenticity in a synodal spirit. Thank you for participating in this important event in the life of the Church!

Click here to submit your individual thoughts directly to the USCCB.

… follow the link that says: “Individual Synod Contributions”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.