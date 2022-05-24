The USCCB desires your input!

From the USCCB website:
Are you looking for an opportunity to share your contributions as part of the “Synod on Synodality?” You can share your individual responses to the fundamental question of the Synod, as well as questions regarding the Ten Themes as outlined in the Vademecum. Contributions will be shared anonymously to ensure all questions can be answered with honesty and authenticity in a synodal spirit. Thank you for participating in this important event in the life of the Church!
Click here to submit your individual thoughts directly to the USCCB.
… follow the link that says: “Individual Synod Contributions”