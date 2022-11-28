Chant Glossary

M Gregorian Rhythm Wars contains all

a (auge, augete) – significative letter used in some MSS to indicate long notes, but in others to indicate higher (altius) notes

accentualism (rhetorical or oratorical approach) – interpretive approach emphasizing speech rhythm

adiastematic neumes – neumes written without a staff “in open field” (in campo aperto)

Aribo – eleventh-century Benedictine monk and music theorist

bar lines – editorial markings used in the Vatican edition (q.v.) and other editions to indicate phrasing, breathing, and rests

c (celeritas or celeriter) – significative letter used in many MSS to indicate short notes

C – the St. Gall Cantatorium, Codex Sangallensis 359, from between 922 and 926; includes only graduals, alleluias, and tracts

Cardine, Dom Eugène, O.S.B. (1905–88) – Gregorian Semiology, “new Solesmes” style

Ch – Chartres 47, tenth century; destroyed in 1944

climacus (pl. climaci) – an descending neumatic element

clivis (also clinis, flex, or flexa; pl. clives) – a neumatic sign composed of a two notes, high-low

crasis – the fusion of two or more identical vowels, e.g. suum, tuum, Kyrie eleison, filii Israel

cursive – a connected style of writing all or part of a neume (q.v.), signifying short values; just as in ordinary penmanship, the objective of cursive writing is not to be ornate or elegant, but to be faster and therefore more efficient

diastematic neumes – written either on a staff or otherwise indicating pitch according to their height

E – the Einsiedeln Gradual (E), Codex Einsidlensis 121, from between approximately 960 and 996

episema – 1. in the St. Gall neumes, a stroke added to the top or end of a neumatic element to signify lengthening; 2. in the Solesmes and some other editions, a horizonal line, resembling a tenuto mark in modern music, indicating a relatively long note; 3. in the Solesmes editions, a vertical line indicating the placement of the ictus (q.v.) but also used to differentiate the salicus (q.v.) from the scandicus (q.v.), in which case the marked note is held

equalism – style of chant assigning equal durational values to all notes except at cadences or phrase endings

franculus (gutturalis or virga strata) – a neumatic sign composed of virga, uncinus, or punctum, followed by an oriscus (qq.v.)

Graduale Novum – a triplex edition (ConBrio, 2011; 2nd vol. 2018) incorporating the melodic corrections published in the journal Beiträge zur Gregorianik beginning in 1996, in response to Vatican II’s call for a more critical edition; cf. Sacrosanctum Concilium

Guido of Arezzo (ca. 991 or 992–after 1033) – music theorist and inventor of staff notation

Hakkennes, Chris (1916–2003) – Graduale Lagal

ictus (pl. ictus) – the beat in the sense of the instance when the direction of the conducting gesture changes; cf. tactus

in composition – used to describe a neumatic sign (one note) used in combination rather than isolated on a syllable

initio debilis (pl. debiles) – literally, weak beginning; a very short note at the beginning of a neume or component

isolated – used to describe a neumatic sign (one note) used on a syllable rather than in combination

isometric – variants of Reformation-era chorales and psalm tunes with mostly equal note values; cf. rhythmic

Kainzbauer, Xaver – semiology, melodic restoration, digitalization of manuscript images, Antiphonale Synopticum, Graduale Authenticum, and Graduale Synopticum

L – the Laon Gradual, Codex Laudunensis 239, from around the year 930; the Laon municipal library website actually dates it to the ninth century

m (mediocritas) – significative letter meaning moderately

mensuralism – term denoting measured rhythm and used in at least three different senses: proportional rhythm; chant with a meter or time signature; or chant with non-proportional rhythm but a steady beat (tactus)

Messine – adjective form of Metz, birthplace of the neumatic notation used in L (q.v.) and elsewhere

Mocquereau, Dom André, O.S.B. (1849–1930) – Paléographie musicale, Vatican edition, Solesmes method

Mp – Montpellier H 159, Antiphonary or Tonary of St. Benigne, eleventh century; “digraphic” alphabetical notation

MS (pl. MSS) – standard abbreviation for manuscript(s)

Murray, Dom Gregory, O.S.B. (1905–92) – mensuralism/proportionalism, Gregorian Chant according to the Manuscripts

neumatic break or cut – a separation of one neumatic element from another; a break in the neume; considered “expressive” and lengthening the preceding note unless at a melodic low point

neume (or neum) – properly, all notes sung to a single syllable; commonly, a neumatic sign, element, figure, component, graphic, or glyph (all of these terms are used interchangeably)

Nickel, Royce – Graduale Renovatum

non-cursive – a style of writing all or part of a neume with separation between the notes, with the addition of an episema, or in an angular fashion, signifying long values

nuance – according to the theory of Mocquereau (q.v.), the “long” neumatic signs indicate interpretive nuances, not quantitative proportions; cf. proportional rhythm

oral tradition – the transmission of music “by mouth” and “by ear” (aural) without notation

Ordinary – the chants that are repeated at Masses throughout the year: Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, Agnus Dei, Ite missa est – Deo gratias; note that the Credo chants are numbered separately from the rest of the Ordinary; many prayers said by the priest are also part of the Ordinary

organum, parallel (pronounced with the stress on the first syllable) – a medieval style of singing in parallel intervals of perfect fourths and fifths

oriscus (pl. orisci) – in the MSS, a neumatic sign with a wavy (not jagged or serrated!) appearance, which is never followed by a unison note

ornamental note – a note sung lightly and shorter than the normal short value; in some interpretations, may include the quilisma, an auxiliary note in conjuction with the oriscus, initio debiles (weak beginning) notes (qq.v.), and passing tones within otherwise long neumatic elements

pes (pl. pedes) or podatus (pl. podati) – a neumatic sign composed of a two notes, low-high

porrectus (pl. porrecti) – a neumatic sign composed of a three notes, high-low-high

porrectus subbipunctis – a neumatic sign composed of a five notes, high-low-high-lower-lowest; in the Vatican edition, notated as a porrectus followed by two puncta inclinata

pressus major – a neumatic sign comprised of two unison notes followed by a lower note, the second note being an oriscus (q.v.); in the Vatican edition, printed as punctum+clivis (qq.v.)

Proper – the chants that vary from one Mass to another: introit, gradual, alleluia, tract, sequence, offertory, communion; also the collect, epistle, gospel, secret, and postcommunion, although these are of less musical importance

proportional rhythm – the interpretation of the long and short neumatic signs in 2:1 proportion; cf. nuance

punctum (pl. puncta) – literally, a point; a neumatic sign indicating a short note; the former practice of referring to the tractulus (q.v.) also as a punctum is now nonstandard

punctum inclinatum – a diamond- or rhombus-shaped punctum; in the Vatican edition, used only for two or more descending notes

punctum mora (pl. puncta morae) – an augmentation dot; in the Solesmes edition, an editorial addition that doubles the note it’s attached to

quilisma – a neumatic sign with a jagged or serrated appearance; there is also a descending version in the Mp notation

rhythmic – in reference to Reformation-era chorales and psalm tunes, the version of the melody retaining the original rhythm

Sacrosanctum Concilium – Vatican II Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy mandating, among other things, liturgical “pride of place” for Gregorian chant and the preparation of a “more critical edition” of the chant books in use since the restoration by St. Pius X

St. Gall – the largest family of MSS, named after the abbey of St. Gall or St. Gallen, Switzerland, or the neumatic notation used in them; outstanding among which, for the chants of the Mass, are C and E (q.v.)

salicus (pl. salici) – an ascending neumatic element including an oriscus (q.v.) in at least one of the MSS; in the Vatican edition, usually notated as punctum+pes with a vertical episema (q.v.) under the second note, or pes+virga with a vertical episema over the second note; cf. scandicus

scandicus (pl. scandicus) – an ascending neumatic element; in the Vatican edition, usually notated as punctum+pes or pes+virga (qq.v.); cf. salicus

semiology – the “new Solesmes” style inaugurated by Dom Cardine (q.v.), based on a nuanced interpretation of the oldest extant sources

Solesmes – Benedictine monastery reestablished by Dom Prosper Guéranger after the French Revolution; pivotal in the 19th- and 20th-century restoration of chant; as an adjective, Dom Mocquereau’s style of interpretation as codified in the Liber Usualis and elsewhere

staff (pl. staves or staffs) – a set of lines used for notating music; the four-line staff still used in Gregorian notation was invented by Guido (q.v.); a fifth line was added in the thirteenth century

Stingl, Anton jun. (b. 1940) – Gregor und Taube website, Graduale Restitutum, Offertoriale Restitutum

t (tarditas, tene, tenere, tenete, or trahere) – significative letter used in many MSS to indicate long notes

tactus – the beat in the sense of the rhythmic pulse, not necessarily the conducting gesture; cf. ictus

torculus resupinus – a neumatic sign composed of a four notes, low-high-low-high

tractulus (pl. tractuli) – in the MSS, a neumatic sign indicating a long note; cf. punctum, uncinus

triplex edition – a chant edition with three notations, typically L, square, and either E or C (qq.v.)

uncinus (pl. uncini) – a neumatic sign indicating a long note, regarded as the Messine equivalent of the tractulus (qq.v.); cf. punctum

Van Biezen, Dr. Jan (1927–2021) – mensuralism/proportionalism, Rhythm, Meter and Tempo in Gregorian Chant

Vatican edition (Vat) – the still-official chant edition for the Roman rite, published in the first decade of the 20th century

virga (pl. virgae) – a neumatic sign signifying a higher note; frequently modified by an episema in St. Gall (q.v.)

Vollaerts, Fr. Jan W. A., S.J. (1901–56) – mensuralism/proportionalism (q.v.), Rhythmic Proportions in Early Medieval Ecclesiastical Chant