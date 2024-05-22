Why Did Cardinal Heenan Despise High Mass?

HERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 40,000 Catholic priests in these USA. Needless to say, I know very few of them. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that I’ve never heard of FATHER CLINTON SENSAT who is—near as I can tell—a priest assigned near Lafayette, Louisiana. Father Sensat recently published an article on the sacred liturgy that caught my eye. Essentially, Father Sensat expresses his utter bewilderment at how many Catholics are falling in love with the Traditional Latin Mass. With regard to the Ordinary Form, Father Sensat says: “I’ve seen absolutely no one credible coming to its passionate defense.” He also believes the EF is a completely different rite than the OF.

Feelings Of Guilt • Father Sensat seems to feel “guilty” or “reluctant” to criticize liturgical changes made by the reformers who came after the Second Vatican Council. I would humbly suggest to Father Sensat that sober assessment and honesty aren’t necessarily sinful. For one thing, the reformers constantly attacked and contradicted one another. As a result, we’ve ended up with close to 5,000 pages of post-conciliar legislation (I’m not exaggerating) and much of it is self-contradictory. It also seems perfectly acceptable to condemn the post-conciliar reformers who flagrantly contradicted the specific mandates of Vatican II. Indeed, many of the reformers themselves condemned the changes once they saw the results. With the benefit of hindsight, Father Louis Bouyer (who’d been a leader in liturgical reforms) admitted his team of reformers had no chance of success because their goal had been “recasting from top to bottom—and in a few months!—an entire liturgy which had required twenty centuries to develop.” Cardinal Antonelli, named by Pope Saint Paul VI as SECRETARY OF THE CONCILIAR COMMISSION ON THE LITURGY on 4 October 1962, wrote (years after Vatican II had ended):

“Many of those who have influenced the reform, […] have no love, and no veneration of that which has been handed down to us. They begin by despising everything that is actually there. This negative mentality is unjust and pernicious, and unfortunately Paul VI tends a little to this side. They have all the best intentions, but with this mentality they have only been able to demolish and not to restore.”

False Equivalency • I do take issue with an assertion made by Father Sensat in his article. He basically claims that since it’s theoretically possible to have liturgical abuse in any rite, that means all liturgical abuse is fundamentally the same—therefore, it’s foolish to spend any time talking about it. I disagree. No sane person who’s been Catholic for the last 50 years would claim any type of equivalence between TLM abuses and the type of abuses routinely perpetrated on Ordinary Form congregations.

Major Problem • Broadly speaking, I feel the major problem with Masses celebrated in the Ordinary Form has to do with the music. Even as a child, I knew there was something wrong. The music was so secular, so goofy, so undignified, so irreverent. Decades later, I found out that many of those who created the music—and the lyrics!—were notorious perverts who utterly reject the teachings of the Catholic Church. For reasons I’ll never understand, most bishops have not been willing to lift a finger to rectify this scandalous situation. And so, even in some of the “better” Catholic hymnals from the major publishers, we routinely find garbage like this.

Cardinal Heenan (1 of 2) • At the Synod of 1967, the Novus Ordo Missæ was released to the bishops. Many of them strongly disliked it; therefore, they voted against accepting what the reformers had concocted. Because of this rejection by the Church, Pope Saint Paul VI got rid of the man he had placed in charge of the reforms: viz. CARDINAL LERCARO. In America, we call that “finding a scapegoat.” As Yves Chiron says (on page 131 of his masterful book on Hannibal Bugnini):

“This public disavowal of the CONSILIUM’s work was one of the causes that led to Cardinal Lercaro’s destitution.”

Cardinal Heenan (2 of 2) • One thing I find it difficult to explain is why John Cardinal Heenan seemed to have an aversion to pre-conciliar sacred music. I suppose somebody might say: “Maybe Cardinal Heenan never had an opportunity to hear beautiful singing.” But that seems unlikely, since he was the Archbishop of Westminster. In any event, here’s the speech Cardinal Heenan gave after experiencing for the first time the Novus Ordo Missæ created by Hannibal Bugnini and his team of reformers:

Like all the bishops I offer my sincere thanks to the CONSILIUM. Its members have worked well and have done their best. I cannot help wondering, however, if the CONSILIUM as at present constituted can meet the needs of our times? For the liturgy is not primarily an academic or cultural question. It is above all a pastoral matter for it concerns the spiritual lives of our faithful. I do not know the names of the members of the CONSILIUM or, even more important, the names of their consultors. But after studying the so-called “Normative Mass” it was clear to me that few of them can have been parish priests. I cannot think that anyone with pastoral experience would have regarded the sung Mass as being of first importance. At home it is not only women and children but also fathers of families and young men who come regularly to Mass. If we were to offer them the kind of ceremony we saw yesterday in the Sistine Chapel (a demonstration of the “Normative Mass” [held on 24 October 1967]) we would soon be left with a congregation of mostly women and children. Our people love the Mass but it is Low Mass without psalm-singing and other musical embellishments to which they are chiefly attached. I humbly suggest that the CONSILIUM look at its members and advisers to make sure that the number of those who live in seminaries and religious communities does not exceed the numbers of those with pastoral experience among the people in ordinary parishes.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.