Official Hymn • Purification (2 Febr.)

When I wrote my response to Mike, I forgot to mention something important. Many feasts ‘share’ the same hymn. For example, today is 2 FEBRUARY, the feast of the Purification (a.k.a. “The Presentation”). The official hymn is Ave Maris Stella, which is also used for many other feasts. That’s another reason—I forgot to tell Mike—to have multiple melodies available. You can hear our volunteer choir singing a special version (with scrolling score) of the hymn for 2 FEBRUARY.

