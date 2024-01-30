Corpus Christi Watershed

Polyphony For Three Voices!

Writing excellent music is much easier in four voices than three. We often sing from MATRI DIVINAE GRATIAE, a wonderful three-voice collection by Kevin Allen for Soprano, Alto, and Bass. Somebody took a live recording of my volunteer choir—a few months ago—singing “Justórum ánimae” (from that collection). The recording starts toward the end of the psalm tone, then launches into the polyphonic section. Here’s the Mp3 Recording in case anyone wants to hear it.

