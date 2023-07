During summer, many choirs take a break. Some might be interested in this arrangement for three voices of the “Lamb of God,” based on a canon attributed to William Byrd (d. 1623). It is very important to place a “hairpin” on the long notes—that is to say, start the note softly and then crescendo. Rehearsal videos for each individual voice are at #88208, but notice the words are different.

