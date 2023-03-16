“Lætáre Jerúsalem” • Introit (3rd Sunday of Lent)

T IS A GREAT paradox that, pretending to honor the “spirit” of Vatican II, many post-conciliar reformers flagrantly contradict its specific mandates. For example, Vatican II solemnly declared: “No other person, even if he be a priest, may add, remove, or change anything in the Liturgy on his own authority.” And yet, the post-conciliar reformers have denigrated and (virtually) eliminated the very texts of the sacred liturgy to such an extent that 95% of churches never sing, proclaim, or even read the Propria Missae. For example, how many Catholics (who attend the Ordinary Form) could recite from memory a single Introit antiphon? How many Catholics (who attend the Ordinary Form) have never—in their entire lives—heard even one Offertory antiphon?

“Lætare Sunday” • Consider this coming Sunday, which is LAETARE SUNDAY—the special day in Lent when priests wear rose-colored vestments. Why is it called “Lætare” Sunday? The reason is because the Propria Missæ speak of rejoicing. The Introit begins: “Lætáre, Jerúsalem … gaudéte cum lætítia” The Introit verse says: “Lætátus sum…” The Gradual begins: “Lætátus sum…” The Offertory antiphon begins: “Laudáte Dóminum…”

Rehearsal Video • To assist my volunteer choir, I have attempted to create this rehearsal videos for this coming Sunday’s INTROIT, sung according to the official rhythm of the Catholic Church:

irect link to video: https://ccwatershed.org/41871/

Salicus Vs. Scandicus • I would like to point out that—on the word “tristítia”—this introit contains something relatively rare in the Editio Vaticana. I speak of the SALICUS, which is distinguished in the official edition by a (very narrow) bit of blank space after the first note:

It’s almost impossible to recognize a SALICUS in editions which are printed in tiny fonts.

