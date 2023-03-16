Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

“Lætáre Jerúsalem” • Introit (3rd Sunday of Lent)

·

T IS A GREAT paradox that, pretending to honor the “spirit” of Vatican II, many post-conciliar reformers flagrantly contradict its specific mandates. For example, Vatican II solemnly declared: “No other person, even if he be a priest, may add, remove, or change anything in the Liturgy on his own authority.” And yet, the post-conciliar reformers have denigrated and (virtually) eliminated the very texts of the sacred liturgy to such an extent that 95% of churches never sing, proclaim, or even read the Propria Missae. For example, how many Catholics (who attend the Ordinary Form) could recite from memory a single Introit antiphon? How many Catholics (who attend the Ordinary Form) have never—in their entire lives—heard even one Offertory antiphon?

“Lætare Sunday” • Consider this coming Sunday, which is LAETARE SUNDAY—the special day in Lent when priests wear rose-colored vestments. Why is it called “Lætare” Sunday? The reason is because the Propria Missæ speak of rejoicing. The Introit begins: “Lætáre, Jerúsalem … gaudéte cum lætítia” The Introit verse says: “Lætátus sum…” The Gradual begins: “Lætátus sum…” The Offertory antiphon begins: “Laudáte Dóminum…”

Rehearsal Video • To assist my volunteer choir, I have attempted to create this rehearsal videos for this coming Sunday’s INTROIT, sung according to the official rhythm of the Catholic Church:

MDirect link to video: https://ccwatershed.org/41871/

Salicus Vs. Scandicus • I would like to point out that—on the word “tristítia”—this introit contains something relatively rare in the Editio Vaticana. I speak of the SALICUS, which is distinguished in the official edition by a (very narrow) bit of blank space after the first note:

It’s almost impossible to recognize a SALICUS in editions which are printed in tiny fonts.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.