PDF Download • “New Gregorian Chant Project”

ECAUSE DOM MOCQUEREAU added rhythmic signs to the Editio Vaticana, such books could be printed much smaller than the official edition. Technically, the editions of Dom Mocquereau were never permitted, since they modify the official rhythm. That is to say, Dom Mocquereau adds elongations which don’t belong, just as he eliminates elongations which are supposed to be there.

Pope Pius X • Pope Saint Pius X did not like the rhythmic additions of Dom Mocquereau, especially since they were printed in tiny books he found difficult to read. As Father De Santi wrote (20 December 1903): “The small books we have at present are completely unsatisfactory for great churches… In addition, the Holy Father complained to Dr. Haberl that these books are rather poorly printed in type which is too small.” Father De Santi wrote to Dom Mocquereau from Rome on 4 January 1904: “Give us as quickly as possible books of medium size without rhythmic signs.”

More To Come • I will have much more to say on this topic. I’ve already uploaded a 75 minute video explaining how to read the “pure” Editio Vaticana—that is to say, the “untouched” version of the official books. I have also included some thoughts (from a theoretical perspective) in this video. Moreover, we have touched on the important letter—dated 18 February 1910—promulgated by Sebastiano Cardinal Martinelli (d. 1918), Prefect for the Congregation of Sacred Rites under Pius X. But those items are just the beginning. Here’s a sneak peek at “Guillaume Couture Gregorian Chant” (hopefully you don’t find it to be a sneak pique):

* PDF • SNEAK PEEK (Guillaume Couture Gregorian Chant)

—Dedicated to the authentic Gregorian rhythm of the Catholic Church.

If you listen to that recording (of the “pure” Editio Vaticana) you will see it matches the ancient manuscripts almost perfectly:

